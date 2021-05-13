New York City FC takes on Toronto FC in Eastern Conference play

Toronto FC (1-2-1) vs. New York City FC (2-1-1)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -174, Toronto FC +428, Draw +319; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts Toronto FC in a conference matchup.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-3-0 at home. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 6-3-2 on the road. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago and recorded 22 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Heber (injured), Tony Rocha (injured).

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).