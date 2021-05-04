Nationals play the Braves following Scherzer’s solid outing

Atlanta Braves (12-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (12-12, first in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (2-1, 2.96 ERA, .92 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (2-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +118, Braves -135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Max Scherzer. Scherzer threw nine innings, surrendering one run on five hits with nine strikeouts against Miami.

The Nationals are 5-4 against the rest of their division. Washington's team on-base percentage of .317 is eighth in the majors. Josh Harrison leads the lineup with an OBP of .451.

The Braves are 5-8 against NL East Division teams. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .317 is seventh in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .426.

The Braves won the last meeting 2-0. Luke Jackson secured his first victory and Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Tanner Rainey registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 29 hits and has 10 RBIs.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with nine home runs and is batting .333.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).