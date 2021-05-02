Washington plays Miami after Corbin’s solid performance

Miami Marlins (11-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-12, second in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-1, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-2, 3.00 ERA, .93 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -148, Marlins +129; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Patrick Corbin. Corbin pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts against Miami.

The Nationals are 4-4 against opponents from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Josh Harrison leads the team with an average of .356.

The Marlins are 4-4 against NL East Division teams. Miami is slugging .359 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .560.

The Nationals won the last meeting 7-2. Patrick Corbin earned his first victory and Yan Gomes went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Paul Campbell registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .549.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 23 RBIs and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by one run

Marlins: 4-6, .197 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Corey Dickerson: (groin), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Brian Anderson: (oblique), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).