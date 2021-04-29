Entertainment

Los Angeles FC plays first road game of season at Houston

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles FC (1-0-1) vs. Houston Dynamo (1-1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC has its first road game of the season against Houston.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-3-4 in home matches. Houston averaged 0.5 goals on 2.0 shots on goal per game last season.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 1-6-1 in road games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Sam Junqua (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Diego Rossi (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Tristan Blackmon.

  Comments  

Entertainment

San Jose plays Colorado, aims to end road slide

April 29, 2021 3:11 AM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021 11:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service