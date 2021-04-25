Entertainment

Frances McDormand wins best actress Academy Award

The Associated Press

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
LOS ANGELES

Frances McDormand has another Oscar. She may hang on to this one a little more tightly.

McDormand has won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in “Nomadland.”

It’s the second best actress Oscar for McDormand, who also won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” That Oscar statuette was stolen at the post-show Governors Ball, though it was recovered before the night was over.

She plays a woman who leaves her small town to wander the American West in director Chloé Zhao’s film “Nomadland.”

McDormand beat out fellow nominees Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby and Andra Day.

