Indiana plays San Antonio in non-conference play

San Antonio Spurs (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (26-30, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana and San Antonio face off in non-conference action.

The Pacers are 9-16 in home games. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.9 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Spurs are 15-10 on the road. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 44 rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 8.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 139-133 in the last matchup on April 3. Caris LeVert led Indiana with 26 points, and DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 11.6 rebounds and averages 19.9 points. LeVert is averaging 21.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 7.2 assists while scoring 21.2 points per game. Poeltl is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 9.3 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, nine steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points on 47.9% shooting.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 114.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot).

Spurs: Trey Lyles: day to day (ankle).