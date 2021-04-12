Florida plays Dallas on 3-game road slide

Florida Panthers (26-12-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (15-14-11, sixth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits Dallas looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Stars are 15-14-11 against the rest of their division. Dallas has surrendered 25 power-play goals, killing 78.4% of opponent chances.

The Panthers are 26-12-4 against the rest of their division. Florida is 18th in the Nhl with 34.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Panthers takes on the Stars for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 22 assists and has 37 points this season. Jason Robertson has six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with 43 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 26 assists. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: day to day (upper body), Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).