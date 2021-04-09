Chicago plays Atlanta on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (22-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (27-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hawks -2; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Atlanta.

The Hawks are 13-12 in conference matchups. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.3% from deep, led by Tony Snell shooting 57.7% from 3-point range.

The Bulls have gone 12-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 18-9 against opponents under .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won 124-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. Trae Young led Atlanta with 37 points, and Zach LaVine led Chicago with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 18.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LaVine is averaging 27.1 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Patrick Williams is shooting 57.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 48.1% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 47 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: day to day (ankle), De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Clint Capela: day to day (achilles).

Bulls: Adam Mokoka: out (not with team), Devon Dotson: out (not with team), Garrett Temple: out (hamstring).