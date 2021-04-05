Brooklyn plays New York, seeks 8th straight home win

New York Knicks (25-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (34-16, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts New York looking to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Nets are 5-2 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 14.1 fast break points per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 3.4.

The Knicks are 1-6 against Atlantic Division teams. New York has a 22-12 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 117-112 in the last matchup on March 15. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 34 points, and Julius Randle led New York with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving is second on the Nets with 6.1 assists and scores 27.7 points per game. Joe Harris is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Randle leads the Knicks averaging 23 points while adding 10.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Nerlens Noel is averaging 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 111.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 46.5% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 102.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.3 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.4 points on 43.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Tyler Johnson: day to day (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: day to day (hamstring), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Knicks: Norvel Pelle: day to day (finger), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).