Sacramento plays Golden State, looks for 4th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (22-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (19-25, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Kings -2.5; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Golden State aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 8-11 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 114.5 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Warriors have gone 12-13 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks ninth in the NBA with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 137-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 30 points, and De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 16.8 points per game while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Fox is averaging 28.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Green is averaging 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 47.9% shooting.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 105.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).

Warriors: Stephen Curry: out (tailbone), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).