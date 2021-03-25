Toronto plays Ottawa on 3-game road slide

Toronto Maple Leafs (20-10-2, first in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-20-3, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hits the road against Ottawa looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Senators are 12-20-3 against opponents from the North Division. Ottawa ranks second in the Nhl with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 20-10-2 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks third in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on March 14, Ottawa won 4-3. Drake Batherson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Senators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Batherson leads the Senators with 11 goals, adding 10 assists and collecting 21 points. Brady Tkachuk has 6 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Mitchell Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 40 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting 28 assists. Zach Hyman has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body).