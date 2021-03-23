Bucks play the Celtics on 7-game win streak

Boston Celtics (21-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-14, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Boston.

The Bucks are 17-7 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee has a 13-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Celtics are 15-12 in conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.6% from downtown. Payton Pritchard leads the Celtics shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Bucks 122-121 in their last meeting on Dec. 23. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 33 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee scoring 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Portis is second on the Bucks with 6.9 rebounds and averages 10.8 points. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 8.6 rebounds and 11.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Robert Williams III is third on the Celtics with 6.4 rebounds and averages 7.8 points. Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 120.4 points, 49 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 45.3% shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: PJ Tucker: day to day (ankle), Rodions Kurucs: out (health and safety protocols), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee).

Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (illness), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols).