Intersect ENT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif.

Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The maker of absorbable nasal implants posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $72.3 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $80.6 million.

Intersect ENT expects full-year revenue in the range of $116 million to $120 million.

Intersect ENT shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 3.5% in the last 12 months.

