New York plays Boston, seeks 6th straight win

Boston Bruins (13-6-3, third in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (15-6-4, first in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Boston.

The Islanders are 15-6-4 against the rest of their division. New York has converted on 22.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 15 power-play goals.

The Bruins are 13-6-3 against East Division teams. Boston averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Charlie McAvoy leads the team with 10 total penalties.

In their last meeting on Feb. 25, New York won 7-2. Adam Pelech recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 12 goals and has 18 points. Brock Nelson has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 12 goals and has 27 points. David Pastrnak has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Bruins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Bruins: Jeremy Lauzon: out (hand), Brandon Carlo: out (head), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).