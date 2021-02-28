Entertainment

Chicago State University nursing school upgrade underway

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

The Illinois Capital Development Board has chosen an architectural firm to design a nearly $50 million makeover of portions of Chicago State University, including its nursing school.

CDB announced last week it has selected Stantec Architecture, with offices in Chicago and worldwide, for the work financed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital construction plan.

Work on Douglas Hall, which houses the nursing school and will include a nursing simulation laboratory, will total $25.8 million. There will be another $17.9 million for the college to complete maintenance work on the campus.

Chicago State is also scheduled to receive $2.8 million from the state for its Center for Solutions of Urban Population as part of the Discovery Partners Institute Initiative.

