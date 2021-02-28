Minnesota plays Phoenix, aims to break home skid

Phoenix Suns (21-11, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-27, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Suns -10; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Phoenix looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Timberwolves are 4-14 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has a 2-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Suns have gone 12-7 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns ranks second on the Timberwolves with 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 22.5 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Anthony Edwards is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Chris Paul leads the Suns averaging 16.6 points and is adding 4.7 rebounds. Deandre Ayton is averaging 9.5 rebounds and 14.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 110.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 47.8% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 121.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Suns: Dario Saric: day to day (ankle).