Kim Kardashian’s post-divorce plans? The reality star is moving to Miami, report says

We can’t say we blame her. The weather has been glorious in South Florida lately.

Yes, we hear that post-divorce, Kim Kardashian will be putting down stakes in Miami.

According to Life & Style’s latest issue, the soon-to-be single mother of four will reportedly move down for a “few months.”

“She had the time of her life filming ‘Kourtney & Kim Take Miami’ there years ago and has always loved South Florida,” an insider told the media outlet. “She’s checking out Miami real estate — and Miami men.”

The 40-year-old reality star and her older sister appeared in the short lived series which chronicled the fashionistas opening up a second location of their DASH boutique in South Beach.

The E! show ran for three seasons from 2009 through 2013. Other players in the cast included little sister Khloe; Kourney’s then boyfriend Scott Disick; and the family’s BFF, Jonathan Cheban.

Since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is ending, Kim will have some time on her hands. Maybe the 40-year-old can dabble in real estate like the rest of the celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Tom Brady (plus Trumps galore).

Or maybe she could partake in the “Real Housewives of Miami” reboot. Or not.

As for Kanye West, her ex, so we hear, is set on living on their expansive ranch in Wyoming, but we know the rapper wouldn’t mind visiting. He has a fondness for the nightlife scene, whenever that gets up and going again.

He likes nature, too. We recall West’s 2019 visit to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, when he spotted a croc, fawned over butterflies and even talked to a tree.

Despite L&S’s story saying she is single and ready to mingle, a source tells E! she wants to just be a mom right now.

“Kim isn’t ready to date and is not focused on dating yet. She’s had a rough year and wants to focus on herself and her kids right now.”

Whatever Kardashian (who has a successful beauty and lingerie line) does and wherever she ends up, we are sure we will hear about it soon enough.