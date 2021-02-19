Quilt museum CEO stepping down after nearly a decade

The CEO of the National Quilt Museum in Paducah will step down later this year after serving in the position for nearly 10 years, the organization said.

Frank Bennett's last day will be June 30, the museum said in a statement. During his tenure, he saw visitation increase by more than 50% and the museum’s programming has drawn national attention.

Bennett told The Paducah Sun he was leaving due to his father's health.

The museum said he would conduct a national search for a new CEO and hopes to have someone in place by June.