PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Since it opened three weeks ago, customers have been beating a path to Pacific Counter for fresh, high quality poke bowls and sushi burritos, served with a happy helping of good vibes.

Partners Tanner Loebel, Eric Bialik and Chitthasack Noythanongsay, also known as “Chef Tock,” opened the restaurant in The Green at Lakewood Ranch at 11615 State Road 70 E. with a clear vision.