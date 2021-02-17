Longwood, CSU meet in conference play

Longwood (9-14, 8-9) vs. Charleston Southern (2-16, 1-13)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes meet as Longwood takes on Charleston Southern. Longwood beat Hampton by 10 at home on Monday. Charleston Southern is coming off a 69-68 win at High Point on Friday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Charleston Southern's Ja'Quavian Florence, Emorie Knox and Melvin Edwards Jr. have combined to account for 34 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Buccaneers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Hill has connected on 32.8 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over his last three games. He's also made 71 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Charleston Southern has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 63.3 points while giving up 74.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lancers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Charleston Southern has 33 assists on 75 field goals (44 percent) over its past three outings while Longwood has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Charleston Southern's offense has turned the ball over 16.6 times per game this year, but is averaging 12.8 turnovers over its last five games.

