Columbus plays division rival Nashville

Nashville Predators (6-9-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-6-4, fifth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes Columbus and Nashville square off.

The Blue Jackets have gone 7-6-4 against division opponents. Columbus is 17th in the NHL with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Predators are 6-9-0 against division opponents. Nashville averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Nhl. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Nashville won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson has 13 total points for the Blue Jackets, six goals and seven assists. Jack Roslovic has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with seven total assists and has 14 points. Roman Josi has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (lower body).

Predators: None listed.