Lakers play the Thunder on 4-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (10-12, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (18-6, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Lakers take on Oklahoma City.

The Lakers have gone 11-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the league with 45.2 rebounds led by Anthony Davis averaging 8.6.

The Thunder have gone 5-9 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 46 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 11.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 128-99 on Jan. 13. LeBron James scored 26 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 20.7 points and 8 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder averaging 22.3 points and is adding 5.4 rebounds. Hamidou Diallo is averaging 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 52.7% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 109.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 46.4% shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Jared Dudley: out (calf).

Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (personal), Isaiah Roby: day to day (foot).