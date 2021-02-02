Vandy, A&M meet in conference play

Vanderbilt (5-8, 1-6) vs. Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Vanderbilt faces Texas A&M. Vanderbilt won 93-81 at home against South Carolina in its last outing. Texas A&M is coming off a 68-61 road win over Kansas State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas A&M has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Emanuel Miller, Quenton Jackson, Savion Flagg and Jay Jay Chandler have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 59 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Scotty Pippen Jr. has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. Pippen has accounted for 24 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas A&M is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Aggies are 1-7 when scoring any fewer than that.

COLD SPELLS: Vanderbilt has dropped its last four road games, scoring 67.8 points and allowing 80.3 points during those contests. Texas A&M has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 57.3 points while giving up 71.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt as a team has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among SEC teams.

