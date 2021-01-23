Arizona plays Vegas in division battle

Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0, first in the West Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-2-1, fifth in the West Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Division foes Arizona and Vegas hit the ice.

Arizona finished 33-29-8 overall and 11-8-4 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Coyotes scored 190 total goals last season while collecting 310 assists.

Vegas went 39-24-8 overall and 15-6-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights were called for 253 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: None listed.