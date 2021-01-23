Pittsburgh plays New York, seeks 4th straight victory

New York Rangers (1-2-1, seventh in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-0, fourth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Penguins take on New York.

Pittsburgh went 8-6-3 in division play and 23-8-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Penguins recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .904 save percentage.

New York finished 14-8-0 in division play and 19-12-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Rangers averaged 3.3 goals on 31.1 shots per game last season.

The teams play for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kasperi Kapanen: out (health protocols).

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols).