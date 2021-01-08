Memphis plays Brooklyn on 5-game home slide

Brooklyn Nets (5-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-6, 15th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to end its five-game home slide with a win over Brooklyn.

Memphis went 34-39 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 20-17 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 7.9 steals, 5.4 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall with a 15-21 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.9 from the free throw line and 39.2 from deep.

Memphis and Brooklyn matchup for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 116-111 on Dec. 28. Kyle Anderson led the way with 28 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hip), John Konchar: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

Nets: Reggie Perry: out (groin), Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: day to day (personal), Tyler Johnson: out (health protocols), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols).