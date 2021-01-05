Oregon State, Utah meet in conference play

Oregon State (5-4, 2-2) vs. Utah (4-3, 1-2)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits Utah in a Pac-12 matchup. Oregon State came up short in an 81-71 game at home to Stanford on Monday. Utah lost 64-46 on the road against Southern California on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Utah's Timmy Allen has averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 14.7 points. For the Beavers, Ethan Thompson has averaged 16.3 points and four assists while Warith Alatishe has put up 9.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and two blocks.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Beavers have given up only 66.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 71.5 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.EFFICIENT ETHAN: Thompson has connected on 38.1 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last five games. He's also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Utah has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 57.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Beavers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Utes. Utah has an assist on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Oregon State has assists on 47 of 67 field goals (70.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah has turned the ball over on just 14.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Runnin' Utes have turned the ball over only 9.4 times per game this season.

