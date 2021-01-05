Georgia, LSU meet in conference play

Georgia (7-1, 0-1) vs. LSU (6-2, 1-1)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Georgia faces LSU. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. LSU lost 83-79 at Florida on Saturday, while Georgia fell 83-73 at home to Mississippi State on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Cameron Thomas has averaged 24.6 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Trendon Watford is also a primary contributor, accounting for 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Sahvir Wheeler, who is averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 assists.SOLID SAHVIR: Wheeler has connected on 18.5 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 18 over his last five games. He's also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: LSU has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.6 points while giving up 59.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. LSU has an assist on 41 of 86 field goals (47.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Georgia has assists on 44 of 85 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is rated second among SEC teams with an average of 85.9 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25