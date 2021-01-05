Bradenton Herald Logo
Orlando plays conference rival Cleveland

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (4-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic host Andre Drummond and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

Orlando finished 33-40 overall and went 18-17 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Magic shot 44.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland finished 19-46 overall and 12-32 in Eastern Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Cavaliers averaged 106.9 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Magic defeated the Cavaliers 103-83 in their last matchup on Jan. 4. Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 24 points, and Collin Sexton paced Cleveland with 24 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), James Ennis III: out (hamstring), Evan Fournier: out (back spasms), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Isaac Okoro: out (foot), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: day to day (calf), Kevin Love: out (calf).

