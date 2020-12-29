No. 7 Tennessee, No. 12 Mizzou start SEC play

No. 7 Tennessee (6-0, 0-0) vs. No. 12 Missouri (6-0, 0-0)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Missouri hosts No. 7 Tennessee as SEC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Tennessee finished with nine wins and nine losses, while Missouri won seven games and lost 11.

SAVVY SENIORS: Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon have combined to account for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.POTENT PINSON: Pinson has connected on 24.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 28 over the last five games. He's also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr. has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 13 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Missouri has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.8 points while giving up 63.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the nation. The Missouri defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25