Pacers play the Celtics on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pacers take on Boston.

Indiana finished 45-28 overall and 25-11 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pacers gave up 107.5 points per game while committing 19.8 fouls last season.

Boston went 48-24 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Celtics shot 46.1% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana and Boston play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 108-107 on Dec. 27. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana to the victory with 25 points, five assists and two steals.

INJURIES: Pacers: Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Edmond Sumner: day to day (illness).

Celtics: Tacko Fall: out (eye), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).