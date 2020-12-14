St. Francis, CCSU meet in conference play

St. Francis (NY) (1-1, 1-1) vs. Central Connecticut (1-4, 1-1)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as St. Francis (NY) squares off against Central Connecticut. St. Francis (NY) won 93-91 at home against Bryant in its last outing. Central Connecticut lost 79-71 on the road to Fairleigh Dickinson in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY)'s Travis Atson, Unique McLean and Chauncey Hawkins have combined to account for 49 percent of all Terriers scoring this season.ACCURATE ATSON: Atson has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Francis (NY) offense has scored 87.5 points per game this season, ranking the Terriers 23rd among Division I teams. The Central Connecticut defense has allowed 85.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 203rd overall).

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25