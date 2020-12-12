SD, SD State meet in conference play

South Dakota (0-5, 0-2) vs. South Dakota State (5-2, 2-0)

Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as South Dakota faces South Dakota State. Both teams last played this past Friday. South Dakota State won over North Dakota 74-62, while South Dakota came up short in a 74-67 game to North Dakota State.

LEADING THE CHARGE: South Dakota State's Noah Freidel has averaged 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while Baylor Scheierman has put up 14.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. For the Coyotes, Stanley Umude has averaged 20.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while A.J. Plitzuweit has put up 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Umude has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and nine assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Coyotes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jackrabbits. South Dakota State has an assist on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while South Dakota has assists on 45 of 75 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Summit League teams. The Jackrabbits have averaged 10.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

