Pitt plays Gardner-Webb

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

Gardner-Webb (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh (3-1)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh squares off against Gardner-Webb in an early season matchup. Gardner-Webb came up short in an 86-84 game at Western Kentucky on Thursday. Pittsburgh is coming off a 71-70 win over Northwestern on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Xavier Johnson has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh limited its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 59.2 points per game last season. The Panthers offense put up 68.5 points per matchup on their way to a 9-2 record against non-ACC competition. Gardner-Webb went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

