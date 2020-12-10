Atlanta looks to continue solid play under Morris in LA

ATLANTA (4-8) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-9)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Falcons by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Falcons 5-7; Chargers 5-7

SERIES RECORD - Falcons lead 8-2

LAST MEETING - Chargers beat Falcons 33-30, OT, Oct. 23, 2016, at Atlanta

LAST WEEK - Falcons lost to Saints 21-16; Chargers lost to Patriots 45-0

AP PRO32 RANKING - Falcons No. 23, Chargers No. 28

FALCONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (25), PASS (7).

FALCONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (12), PASS (30).

CHARGERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (15), PASS (4).

CHARGERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (23), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Atlanta has won all six meetings in the series when it has been the visiting team. ... The Falcons are a cumulative 16-2 in the final four games of the regular season over the last four years. ... Atlanta is one loss from its third straight losing season, which hasn’t happened since 1999-01 when Dan Reeves was coach. ... The Falcons are 4-3 under interim coach Raheem Morris, including 2-0 against AFC West teams. ... Los Angeles, 8-20 since the start of last season, has lost four straight interconference games, including all three this year to NFC South squads. The Chargers are 2-4 in their first season calling SoFi Stadium home. ... Atlanta has 80 pass plays of at least 16 yards, tied with Houston and Kansas City for the league lead. The only time the Falcons had more explosive pass plays at the 12-game mark was 2016, when they were at 82 on the way to the Super Bowl. ... QB Matt Ryan has 54,622 career passing yards. He needs 207 to surpass Peyton Manning for most yards in his first 13 seasons in NFL history. .... RB Todd Gurley has been held under 3.0 yards per carry in five of the past six games. ... WR Julio Jones needs two receptions to become the fourth player in league history with 850 or more career catches in his first 10 seasons. ... The Falcons have scored touchdowns in only 50% of their red-zone possessions, ranking 29th out of 32 teams. ... DE Steven Means had a career-high two sacks and forced a fumble last week vs. the Saints. ... After getting just seven sacks in the first five games, the Falcons have 17 in the past seven contests. ... LB Foye Oluokun continued his breakout season with 13 tackles against New Orleans, one shy of his career high. ... Atlanta has committed only 12 turnovers in 12 games, tied for fifth fewest in the NFL. The Falcons rank eighth overall with a plus-5 turnover margin. ... Los Angeles is off to its worst start since 2015 and is assured of finishing with a losing record for the second straight year. ... Chargers QB Justin Herbert did not throw a TD pass last week for the first time in 11 starts. His 94.2 passer rating is seventh best by a rookie in league history. ... RB Austin Ekeler is averaging 98.2 scrimmage yards per game. ... WR Keenan Allen is tied for the league lead with 90 receptions. ... LA's defense has allowed a scoring drive in the second half on a league-high 51.6% possessions. .... The Chargers have been outscored by 63 points in the second half (185-122), which is the worst differential in the league. ... LB Kenneth Murray had a career-high 14 tackles and his first sack last week. ... Fantasy tip: Allen is averaging 7.5 receptions per game and has a TD catch in five of the past six games.