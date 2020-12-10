Marist, Canisius start conference play

Marist (2-0, 0-0) vs. Canisius (0-0, 0-0)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Marist as conference play starts for both teams. Marist beat Binghamton by four at home on Sunday. Canisius went 12-20 last year and finished 10th in the MAAC.

SQUAD LEADERS: .MIGHTY MICHAEL: Through two games, Michael Cubbage has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted on 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST YEAR: These MAAC foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, with Canisius sweeping the season series.

