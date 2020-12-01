Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2020

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released a new album last week, leads a top five list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd.
FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released a new album last week, leads a top five list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd. Eric Jamison Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
NEW YORK

The year's most played artist on Spotify? Globally speaking: Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker , who released a new album last week, leads a top five list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

With more than 3.3 billion streams, Bad Bunny’s sophomore solo album “YHLQMDLG” tops Spotify’s list of most-streamed albums globally. The Weeknd’s “After Hours,” Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” round of the top five.

The Weeknd’s album is the only one in the top five to earn no Grammy nominations. The album’s single, “Blinding Lights,” is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally.

“Dance Monkey” by Australian singer Tones and I is the second most-streamed song of the year, while Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” SAINt JHN’s “Roses – Imanbek Remix” and Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the U.S., late rapper Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist on Spotify. His album “Legends Never Die” was the platform’s most-streamed album in the U.S., while Ricch’s “The Box” was the country's most-streamed song.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Entertainment

Howard plays host to La Salle

November 30, 2020 5:30 PM

Entertainment

PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

November 30, 2020 4:40 PM

Entertainment

Georgetown plays host to Navy

November 30, 2020 3:45 PM

Entertainment

Grand Canyon plays host to MVSU

November 30, 2020 3:45 PM

Entertainment

NJIT plays host to FDU

November 30, 2020 3:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service