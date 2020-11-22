Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Entertainment

Sheriff: Florida rapper made music, then fatally shot 2 men

November 22, 2020 12:17 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, November 22, 2020

November 22, 2020 11:30 AM

Entertainment

‘Free to create’: Artist paints murals to enhance history

November 22, 2020 12:01 AM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, November 21, 2020

November 21, 2020 11:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service