‘Shuggie Bain’ writer Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize

Scottish writer Douglas Stuart has won the Booker Prize for fiction with “Shuggie Bain,” the story of a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow.

Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. He was the only British author on a U.S.-dominated list of six finalists, for the prize, open to English-language novels from around the world.

Margaret Busby, who chaired the judging panel, said “Shuggie Bain” was destined to be a classic. She called it intimate and gripping, challenging but hopeful in its exploration of young Shuggie’s complex but loving relationship between mother and son.

The winner was announced Thursday at a livestreamed ceremony in London that included remote appearances by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and former U.S. President Barack Obama.