Prince Andrew’s troubles not over despite change in status

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, Britain's Prince Andrew, puts on his glasses prior to his speech to business leaders during a reception at the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Britain's Prince Andrew said Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019, that he is stepping back from public duties with the queen's permission, saying that recent disclosures regarding his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have become a “major distraction” to the royal family’s work. AP Photo

Britain’s Prince Andrew continues to face many hurdles despite his decision to step down from royal duties because of his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 59-year-old prince who is Queen Elizabeth II’s son is struggling to stay at the helm of his Pitch&Palace charity, with some British media reports indicating he has already stepped down.

A number of the charity’s corporate backers including Barclays have stopped supporting the project.

Andrew faces continued scrutiny expected to intensify when a BBC interview with his primary accuser is broadcast.

The broadcast with Virginia Giuffre is set for Dec. 2. She says she had sex with Andrew three times, starting when she was 17.

Andrew denies the accusation. Epstein died in prison in August in what was ruled a suicide.