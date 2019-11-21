Wake Forest plays Davidson

Wake Forest (2-2) vs. Davidson (2-2)

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson goes up against Wake Forest in an early season matchup. Wake Forest fell short in a 67-65 overtime game at Charlotte on Sunday. Davidson is coming off a 91-71 win at home over Nevada on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Kellan Grady is averaging 16 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Wildcats. Jon Axel Gudmundsson has complemented Grady and is maintaining an average of 12 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists per game. The Demon Deacons are led by Brandon Childress, who is averaging 17.8 points, four rebounds and 5.5 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Childress has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Demon Deacons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Davidson has an assist on 44 of 91 field goals (48.4 percent) across its past three games while Wake Forest has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted the second-most free throws among all ACC teams. The Demon Deacons have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25