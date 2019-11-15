Manhattan plays host to Albany

Albany (1-1) vs. Manhattan (1-0)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany and Manhattan both look to put winning streaks together . Albany blew out Canisius by 26 on Wednesday. Manhattan is coming off an 85-74 win over Delaware State on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: .CLUTCH CAMERON: Cameron Healy has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST MEETING: Albany got the 77-67 win over Manhattan when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany went 4-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 14 games, the Great Danes gave up 71.9 points per game while scoring 68.4 per outing. Manhattan went 2-10 in non-conference play, averaging 54.2 points and giving up 64.4 per game in the process.

