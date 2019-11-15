Wright State plays Kent State

Kent State (2-0) vs. Wright State (3-0)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Wright State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a road victory in their last game. Wright State earned an 85-80 overtime win over Tennessee Tech on Tuesday, while Kent State got an 84-80 win in overtime at Towson on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wright State's Loudon Love has averaged 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds while Tanner Holden has put up 15 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Golden Flashes, Anthony Roberts has averaged 19.5 points and four rebounds while Troy Simons has put up 16.5 points.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Roberts has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kent State offense has recorded a turnover on only 10.4 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-best rate in the nation. The Wright State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 261st among Division I teams).

