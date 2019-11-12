Utah plays Brooklyn, looks for 6th straight home win

Brooklyn Nets (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (7-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

Utah comes into a matchup against Brooklyn as winners of five home games in a row.

Utah finished 50-32 overall a season ago while going 29-12 at home. The Jazz averaged 111.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.5 last season.

Brooklyn finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 on the road a season ago. The Nets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (knee), Ed Davis: out (leg).

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).