‘Being Latin is a superpower.’ Leguizamo uses comedy to deliver serious message about history

John Leguizamo is a pioneer of an impactful brand of humor.

His one-man-shows turn personal life experiences into spectacles that are both undeniably funny and heartrendingly moving.

Crowds will laugh, sure, but there’s also a good chance they they’ll cry; get a little angry; and maybe even feel empowered to make some change in the world.

His latest autobiographical effort has become a mission to undo the whitewashing of U.S. history and recognize the oft-forgotten contributions of Hispanic Americans.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

First inspired by a lack of representation of Latin people in his son’s school textbooks, “Latin History for Morons” has gone on to become a Broadway smash hit and a Netflix special.

The show touches on everything from ancient Central American empires to modern pop culture icon Pitbull. In between, there are centuries of overlooked events to explore and mark-making figures to meet.

The educational comedy has toured the country multiple times — and Leguizamo isn’t done yet.

The actor, comedian and writer spoke with the Bradenton Herald ahead of his stop in Sarasota on Tuesday.

Here’s what he had to say.

Thanks for making us one of your upcoming Florida stops. You’re coming to Tampa, Sarasota and ... back to Miami already?

Yes, I’m coming back to Miami after we conquered it last July. It was very powerful.

I toured the show before Broadway, when it was a work in progress — I was in Tampa and West Palm Beach. But after Broadway I brought it back to Miami.

Would you say that you’ve kept perfecting this show as you tour it?

Oh yeah. It’s crazy how it’s like living art. It just fine tunes constantly. Some of the words and the sentences get really sharp. They can have a different message, a different power, that they were slightly missing before.

Some of the sections got even funnier.

I don’t know, I’m at the top of my game. I’m like Stephen Curry with the Golden State Warriors.

I’m at my best right now on stage.

Has the passion that people have for the message inspired you to keep spreading it?

Absolutely. Especially when I do talks afterwards while I’m signing books. To see so many kids coming in smiling and saying, “Thank you for this lesson.”

And parents saying “I felt like my child needed to see this.” And other people say they feel changed ans transformed.

This information made me feel the same way.

I can never view myself again as less than. Ever again. No one can take this information away from you.

“Latin History for Morons” comes to Van Wezel in November. Photo courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

A comedy set in a classroom, who would have thought? How did you come up with presenting it like that?

I started doing it in comedy clubs all across America. And I was just reading it. And then all of a sudden it hit me — it would be so much fun if I could write it out.

You know, I grew up in the time of the blackboard, and it always had a power.

There was all of this information that you had to write down before it was erased, and then it was gone.

There’s something powerful about knowledge that comes that way. If you don’t grab it, it does go away.

Luckily you can always go back to a book.

But anyway, there’s so much great imagery and signs.

What a way to bring this information to people — with maps and numbers and important phrases that I was gleaning from all of the research I was doing. I was trying to grab the most vital and the most graphic.

You effectively pack a ton of information into a very short amount of time. That’s a hard thing to do. It’s like you’re a real teacher.

Right. I learned that really quickly. At the beginning when I was work-shopping it in the comedy clubs, I had so much history. And I was so proud of myself. I was like one of those A students that always has their hand up. Then I started to realize that nobody wanted that much information.

So you pared it down a little bit?

Oh, a lot. A lot.

I used to have World War I hero Marcelino Serna, World War II hero “Gabby” Gabaldon. All of these Vietnam heroes.

I wanted to make it as sexy, raunchy, violent, horrible and sad as history really is sometimes. Not just a bunch of facts.

Maybe you can do an extended cut eventually.

Yeah an extended cut, or a part two: redux.

What was the research process like?

It was at least 10 years of research. It was hard. Because I had to explore our empires — Incan, Mayan, Aztec, and figure out which parts of that I needed.

Then I had to do pre-conquest research, then post-conquest research; then I had to do our contributions to America; and then our contributions to the world. And I had to distill all of that from so many different books and so many different areas. Luckily there’s Google, and that helped me pinpoint certain things I couldn’t figure out.

Like when I found out that 10,000 of us fought in the American Revolutionary War. Then I was able to Google how many, total, troops fought in the American Revolution — 80,000. And then, boom, do the math on the calculator and look at that — we’re one-eighth.

That’s a big (expletive) deal.

That’s just one amazing point right there. I’m sure there are enough to blow people away by the end of the show.

Right. But, the thing is, you have to make these facts delicious, and palatable and seductive.

So I’ll take one piece of information and connect that to another one.

Like when I find out that 120,000 of us fought in WWI, then I go OK, we were the most decorated minority in every war. So who were the ones that were decorated in WWI? And then I started to look at all those of heroes. You have to do a lot of deductive reasoning to get to those delicious facts than can flip a nation. And that’s what I hope to do. Flip a people; flip a nation.

Is this lack of awareness about Latin contributions a sign of our political times?

It has existed before. It’s been exacerbated; it’s made it worse; but it did exist before.

I mean, the dropout rate of Latin kids in school was even bigger 10 years ago. I believe it’s because our kids can’t relate to anything that’s being taught to them, because they don’t see themselves reflected back in literature.

In everything they are taught, they are taught that the person who gave that information was a white person.

So you’re constantly subliminally told that you’re not worthy.

This show seems like a powerful way to get people thinking about that and maybe inspire them to dig into the history a little more.

Yeah. And inspire educators and teachers. I know a lot of teachers are using a lot of the stuff that I’ve researched for their classrooms and their curriculum. Because they’re not stuck to their textbooks anymore.

But I would like it to be in textbooks, too. Because that’s where the change is.

And this shouldn’t just be on Latin people; it should be everybody. Everybody needs to understand that we built this country and helped fight for its freedom and its democracy since the beginning of its inception.

You’ve chosen comedy to deliver that message.

Well, the comedy is to smuggle. It’s the bread to make everybody eat the sandwich. Then you sneak in the lettuce, the tomato and onions — get them to eat the veggies. Comedy does that. Comedy is the magic trick. So they get all of this information, but they were laughing and they were crying. People get very moved at my show; moved to rage and moved to sadness. And then they get to feeling empowered.

I want people to walk out of theater knowing that being Latin is a superpower.

Are there any reactions that stick out you in your mind as you’ve toured the show around the country?

They get so moved. When I dump positive stuff, or real negative stuff that’s been perpetrated against Latin people since the 1500s. We’re the second oldest ethnic group in America after Native Americans, so we’ve been here forever. And there have been a lot of injustices and a lot of beautiful things we have contributed to the making of this country. They hear that we had officers in the Civil War, and generals, and Cuban woman in Virginia sold their jewelry in the American Revolutionary War to feed the patriots.

General Bernardo de Gálvez donated $70,000 worth of weapons to George Washington. So we also financed the American Revolutionary War. We to are the sons and daughters of the American Revolution. That needs to get out there. That needs to be in textbooks.

And the show is reaching a whole other audience through Netflix.

Yeah, that’s just wonderful about having it on Netflix. All of the people who can’t see the show, or can’t afford it, or it’s to far, or going to a theater is not part of their culture, can now see it.

Did you draw on your theater experience in creating this show?

You know, my work has always been stage plays. I’ve been one of the pioneers of pulling the one-man-show into an autobiographic format. One-man-shows weren’t autobiographical before. They were about Samuel Clemons, a young Abe Lincoln or Huey Newton.

I was the first person to take it and turn it into a personal auto-biography and a play — a three-act structure. I’ve always done that. My shows have always been more like a play. They’ve always had very dark elements; very serious elements.

I felt like American comedy was always kind of light. I wanted to add some darkness to it, because I felt like that’s what my Latin experience was in America.

So I started bringing really dark elements into comedy. Things like “Mambo Mouth” in 1990. You know, one guy being arrested, another guy being deported; very sad.

Then in ‘93’s “Spic-O-Rama” there was a handicapped brother who always dreamt of having sex.

There were a lot of dark, sad elements in my work that I was pioneering to bring into American humor.

And you even did made some gritty comic books, and the characters were based off of your own life.

Yeah I did “Ghetto Klown,” and I did “Freak.”

Those were autobiographical.

“Latin History for Morons” is also autobiographical.

So you must find that it speaking to people from your own life experiences is pretty effective.

Yeah. Being on stage and telling these stories and hopefully elevating people — that’s my goal, to make them come out transformed somehow.

That has been what makes art to me. What makes it enjoyable and powerful. To just dig deep and talk about real s**t while we’re all laughing. It doesn’t have to be a funeral. And you what, sometimes it is a funeral. “Sexaholix” is all about the death of my grandfather and how sad and painful that was, but it’s still transforming.

So you laugh, and you cry and you connect with people.

Yeah, that’s what I think is most powerful.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $65-$100.

Info: vanwezel.org.