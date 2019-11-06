Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Cabello to perform at AMAs

This combination photo shows Lizzo performing at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2019, left, and Billie Eilish performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 20, 2019. Eilish and Lizzo will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards, airing live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. (AP Photo)

The two biggest breakthrough acts in music this year, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards later this month.

Dick clark productions announced Wednesday that other performers at the November 24 event include Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa. The show will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Eilish is competing for six AMAs, including favorite female pop/rock artist and favorite pop/rock album. Her song "Bad Guy" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year.

Lizzo, nominated for three AMAs, released her debut in 2013 but achieved major success this year. Her two-year-old song "Truth Hurts" topped the Hot 100 chart for seven weeks and her three-year-old song "Good As Hell" is No. 1 on the R&B charts.