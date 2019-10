Entertainment Florida couple’s Pokémon pumpkin is ‘Gastly’ October 31, 2019 12:00 AM

RJ Preston and Amber Griffin posted video of their pumpkin made to look like ghostly Pokémon Gastly, To get the smoking illusion, Preston said they “made about 20 or so holes in the back of the pumpkin to vent the smoke” and used a purple smoke bomb.