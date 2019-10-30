Indiana plays Brooklyn on 3-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (0-3, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Indiana heads into the matchup against Brooklyn as losers of three games in a row.

Brooklyn went 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

Indiana finished 48-34 overall and 19-22 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Pacers gave up 104.7 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: day to day (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hip).