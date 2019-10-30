Los Angeles plays Utah in Western Conference showdown

Los Angeles Clippers (3-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

Western Conference foes Utah and Los Angeles will play.

Utah finished 30-22 in Western Conference games and 29-12 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Jazz averaged 111.7 points per game last season, 49.8 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Clippers shot 47.1% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (knee).

Clippers Injuries: Rodney McGruder: day to day (ankle), Paul George: out (right shoulder).