Verstappen snatches pole position at F1’s Mexican GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, acknowledges a young fan during a training session of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. AP Photo

Two-time defending race champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull ended Ferrari's run of five consecutive pole positions, clocking the fastest time at the Mexican Grand Prix just before a crash by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas ended qualifying early.

The wreck ended the pole bid for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, who will start second and third.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start fourth as he goes for a sixth season championship. He can win the title if he finishes 14 points ahead of Bottas, the only driver still mathematically alive in the championship.

Verstappen earned just his second career pole and will have to defend himself against Leclerc in the long sprint to the first corner.

Bottas crashed as he headed into the final corner out of the slow stadium section and hit the wall.